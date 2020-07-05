Global  

WHO reports record level of new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increase

CTV News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The World Health Organization said its member nations reported more than 212,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day total and increase since the start of the pandemic.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: The faces behind the latest surge of COVID-19

The faces behind the latest surge of COVID-19 02:46

 [NFA] Amid record spikes in new coronavirus cases and hospitals warning they could run out of beds, these are the faces of those who have contracted the virus in cities and states where Covid-19 is now surging. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

