WHO reports record level of new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increase
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () The World Health Organization said its member nations reported more than 212,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day total and increase since the start of the pandemic.
[NFA] Amid record spikes in new coronavirus cases and hospitals warning they could run out of beds, these are the faces of those who have contracted the virus in cities and states where Covid-19 is now surging. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total..