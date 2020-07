Tokyo governor Koike cruises to second term Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike declared victory in Sunday's vote to elect the leader of one of the world's most populous cities and immediately vowed to step up the fight against a recent coronavirus resurgence. 👓 View full article

