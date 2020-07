You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Tiger kills Zurich zookeeper in front of visitors and staff The 55-year-old woman was attacked in a Siberian tiger enclosure at a zoo in the Swiss city.

BBC News 7 hours ago



Zoo Zurich: Tiger mauls zookeeper to death Shocked Zoo Zurich visitors have witnessed a woman being attacked and mauled to death by a Siberian tiger. Swiss authorities are investigating why the zookeeper...

Deutsche Welle 1 day ago



Zookeeper dies after tiger attack inside Swiss enclosure Horrified visitors raised the alarm after seeing the tiger attack the female keeper inside the big cat enclosure.

Sydney Morning Herald 18 hours ago





