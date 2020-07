You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'



Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 days ago AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide



There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27 Published 4 days ago Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine



Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this