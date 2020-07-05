'Gang-Related' Shooting At South Carolina Club Concert Kills 2
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Watch VideoA shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub left two dead and eight injured and authorities say the incident may be linked to the headlining performer's entourage.
Authorities say about 200 people had gathered for a concert by rapper Foogiano at Lavish Lounge in Greenville County when the shooting occurred...
[NFA] Ten people were shot early on Sunday after gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina, killing two people and critically injuring two others, police said. Freddie Joyner has more.