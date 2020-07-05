Global  

'Gang-Related' Shooting At South Carolina Club Concert Kills 2

Newsy Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
'Gang-Related' Shooting At South Carolina Club Concert Kills 2Watch VideoA shooting at a Greenville, South Carolina, nightclub left two dead and eight injured and authorities say the incident may be linked to the headlining performer's entourage.

Authorities say about 200 people had gathered for a concert by rapper Foogiano at Lavish Lounge in Greenville County when the shooting occurred...
0
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting

Two dead, eight wounded in SC nightclub shooting 01:02

 [NFA] Ten people were shot early on Sunday after gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Greenville, South Carolina, killing two people and critically injuring two others, police said. Freddie Joyner has more.

