Dozens Of People Dead Or Presumed Dead In Japan Floods
Sunday, 5 July 2020 (
48 minutes ago) Watch VideoOver two dozen people are dead or presumed dead in southern Japan after the country experienced a weekend of torrential rains.
Thousands of people lost power, and over 33,000 lost landline connections. The top three mobile carriers experienced outages. Officials asked more than 200,000 people who lived by a river to ...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
The authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 200,000 people, and 10,000 soldiers are being sent to help rescuers.View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 7 hours ago
1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People
A congressional watchdog said the federal government sent 1.1 million stimulus payments to dead people. According to Business Insider, these dead people received a total of $1.4 billion. The Government..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this