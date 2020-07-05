Global  

Dozens Of People Dead Or Presumed Dead In Japan Floods

Newsy Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Dozens Of People Dead Or Presumed Dead In Japan FloodsWatch VideoOver two dozen people are dead or presumed dead in southern Japan after the country experienced a weekend of torrential rains.

Thousands of people lost power, and over 33,000 lost landline connections. The top three mobile carriers experienced outages. Officials asked more than 200,000 people who lived by a river to...
Video credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Japan residents evacuated as river bursts banks

Japan residents evacuated as river bursts banks 00:55

 At least 14 people are feared dead after heavy rain in Kumamoto prefecture caused severe flooding,

Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods [Video]

Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of more than 200,000 people, and 10,000 soldiers are being sent to help rescuers.View on euronews

Japan: Fresh rainfall, mudslides warning in flood-hit Kyushu island

 Dozens of people are now confirmed or presumed dead amid floods and landslides triggered by torrential downpours on Japan's southern island of Kyushu. The bad...
Deutsche Welle

Japan floods leave some 20 dead, many in nursing homes

 TOKYO (AP) — Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left about 20 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations on...
Seattle Times

News24.com | 'Saving lives is our priority' - Japan PM reacts as dozens die, go missing in floods and mudslides

 About 34 people are either confirmed or feared dead – including 14 at a nursing home – after torrential rain in Japan triggered massive floods and mudslides,...
News24


