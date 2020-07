Beijing’s Soft Diplomacy In West Asia In Times Of COVID-19 – Analysis Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

By Nagapushpa Devendra*



The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that emerged from Wuhan in China in December 2019 has engulfed almost every country in the world. Critics accuse the Chinese Government of hiding information and mishandling the deadly virus. Some countries, led by the United States (US), have even called it the... By Nagapushpa Devendra*The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that emerged from Wuhan in China in December 2019 has engulfed almost every country in the world. Critics accuse the Chinese Government of hiding information and mishandling the deadly virus. Some countries, led by the United States (US), have even called it the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this