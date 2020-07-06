The South China Sea: Who Is The Real Threat To Peace And Stability? – Analysis
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The US led-cacophony of criticism of China for its actions in the South China Sea is reaching a ridiculous -- and dangerous -- level. The situation is far more complicated than the U.S. would have it and there is plenty of blame to go around for the sad state of affairs. Indeed it is not at all clear which big power is the...
India on Thursday again urged China to ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas and honour bilateral agreements in a bid to ease the border standoff in Ladakh sector, where 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent brawl with the Chinese troops on June 15. An...