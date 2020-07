US Ambassador to India wishes Dalai Lama on his birthday Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

"On behalf of the US government and the American people, we congratulate His Holiness Dalai Lama on his 85th birthday. It is our privilege to work with His Holiness to advance the values that Americans and Tibetans share," Juster tweeted. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this