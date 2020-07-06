Global  

French woman thrown from roller coaster dies as husband tries to grab her feet

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
A woman fell to her death from a roller coaster in France as her husband desperately attempted to catch her feet, reports said.
 Paris (CNN) A woman died Sunday after falling from a roller coaster in a theme park in Oise, in northern France. The accident occurred on Saturday around 1:45 pm at Parc Saint Paul, the park said in a news release. Authorities in Oise confirmed the incident to CNN. The woman, 32, fell while riding...

