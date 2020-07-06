Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Pakistan will sign its debt relief agreement with G20 countries separately before the deadline of December 31, 2020, in order to avail debt relief of slightly over $2 billion (Rs 335 billion) to mitigate negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic, as per media reports.
Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service...
Donald Trump is worth an estimated $2.1 billion. Business Insider reports he is the first billionaire in history to serve as president of the United States. The president's fortune has taken a roughly..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33Published
Tweets about this
EquateAll 🇮🇳 RT @Nandan_Dey: Barring China other countries should check spending pattern of a @FATFNews grey listed nation before they indirectly start… 10 hours ago
Nandan Dey Barring China other countries should check spending pattern of a @FATFNews grey listed nation before they indirectl… https://t.co/XtZ8v2zdaD 11 hours ago
Ravindran Nair G Pakistan G20 Relief: Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic… https://t.co/pmwv6nrMQE 14 hours ago
3novices#3Novices : Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic Pakistan… https://t.co/3yvZgHgsQw 16 hours ago
krishnamurthy Pakistan G20 Relief: Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic… https://t.co/CLY5EtFR79 19 hours ago
PRANKY🇮🇳JAI HIND BIKARI PAKISTAN KI HAALAT.....
"So far we have reconciled over one dozen creditors out of a total 20"
😂😂😂😂😂
https://t.co/zMa5whkYDL 20 hours ago