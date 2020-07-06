Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic

IndiaTimes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Pakistan will sign its debt relief agreement with G20 countries separately before the deadline of December 31, 2020, in order to avail debt relief of slightly over $2 billion (Rs 335 billion) to mitigate negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic, as per media reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion

Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion 00:58

 Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

American homeowners are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic [Video]

American homeowners are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic

More than half of American homeowners reached out to family or friends for money in order to make mortgage payments and ease their financial burden in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
OC Supervisor Pushes Back On Newsom's Announcement To Withhold COVID Relief Funding [Video]

OC Supervisor Pushes Back On Newsom's Announcement To Withhold COVID Relief Funding

Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday sounded the alarm that the spread of the novel coronavirus was increasing across the state and announced that the state would withhold $2.8 billion in pandemic relief..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:34Published
Trump Lost $1-Billion During Pandemic [Video]

Trump Lost $1-Billion During Pandemic

Donald Trump is worth an estimated $2.1 billion. Business Insider reports he is the first billionaire in history to serve as president of the United States. The president's fortune has taken a roughly..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this

Equateall

EquateAll 🇮🇳 RT @Nandan_Dey: Barring China other countries should check spending pattern of a @FATFNews grey listed nation before they indirectly start… 10 hours ago

Nandan_Dey

Nandan Dey Barring China other countries should check spending pattern of a @FATFNews grey listed nation before they indirectl… https://t.co/XtZ8v2zdaD 11 hours ago

RavindranNairG1

Ravindran Nair G Pakistan G20 Relief: Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic… https://t.co/pmwv6nrMQE 14 hours ago

3novices

3novices #3Novices : Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic Pakistan… https://t.co/3yvZgHgsQw 16 hours ago

krishnamurthyya

krishnamurthy Pakistan G20 Relief: Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic… https://t.co/CLY5EtFR79 19 hours ago

DrPrasadVA

PRANKY🇮🇳JAI HIND BIKARI PAKISTAN KI HAALAT..... "So far we have reconciled over one dozen creditors out of a total 20" 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zMa5whkYDL 20 hours ago

Mani_Warrior313

Mohammad Imran RT @Mani_Warrior313: #Pakistan G20 Relief: Pakistan to avail Rs 335 billion debt relief from G20 to mitigate negative effects of pandemic |… 1 day ago

justsdmi

स्वामी दत्ता 🔥 Never heard these Pakistani repay their debt.. why they call it debt it should be called alms. https://t.co/d7MkxdLlAC 1 day ago