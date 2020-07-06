Global  

Japan flooding death toll rises to 49 as more heavy rain hits region

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Torrential rain brought another deluge to southern Japan on Monday as the death toll from days of flooding and mudslides climbed to at least 49 people as rescuers searched for missing people.
