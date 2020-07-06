News24.com | Covid-19: US deaths toll surges past 130 000 - tally

Global  

News24 Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
US coronavirus deaths topped 130 000 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds

Vikram Chandra on world's largest Covid facility, need for ICU beds 07:12

 With close to 25,000 cases reported in 24 hours, India's Covid tally has crossed the 6.7 lakh mark. There seems to be a surge in numbers from southern states such as Andhra Pradesh with close to 1000 cases reported in 24 hours. While Karnataka witnessed a major spike with 1839 cases on Saturday,...

India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413 [Video]

India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Covid-19: Biggest single day jump of over 22,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours | Oneindia [Video]

Covid-19: Biggest single day jump of over 22,000 Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours | Oneindia

No respite from the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in India which is world's 4TH worst hit. India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,48,315 with the biggest single-day increase of 22,771 cases as per the latest..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:28Published
Pandemic: Infections Are Running Rampant, But Deaths Are Not. Why? [Video]

Pandemic: Infections Are Running Rampant, But Deaths Are Not. Why?

As lockdown restrictions ease across the US, cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are skyrocketing. However, CNN reports the surge in cases hasn't been accompanied by a surge in deaths. Why? One..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Covid-19: Haryana crosses 13,000 mark, Gurugram crosses 5,000 mark; death toll stands at 218

 Haryana’s Covid count on Saturday reached 13,427 with total 218 deaths. 543 new cases and 7 deaths were added to the tally. In what appears to be sigh of...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

Pune district sees 850 cases; death toll at 714

 A spike of more than 800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday saw Pune district’s total case tally surge to 20,870. Nearly 850 fresh cases were reported till
Hindu

Covid: India's tally over 5.48 lakh, toll at 16,475

 A single-day spike of 19,459 Covid-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-Day

