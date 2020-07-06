Global  

Coronavirus fears lead Mexican town to block road from US border

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Fears of coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S. led the small Mexican town of Sonoyta across from Lukeville, Ariz., to briefly block the main road leading south from the U.S. border over the weekend.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona

Turnabout Is Fair Play? Mexico Refuses To Let Americans Enter From Sunny Arizona 00:41

 The Mexican state of Sonora borders Arizona. The border usually sees brisk traffic, as Americans cross into Mexico for tourism, commerce, and medical visits. But now, CNN reports the Mexican government has set up additional checkpoints across the border over the holiday weekend. The checkpoints are...

