Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Newsy Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively IdentifiedWatch VideoThe remains of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen have been positively identified, according to her family's attorney.

Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April sometime after she told family she was being sexually harassed by a superior. Her remains were found in a shallow grave last week 20 miles from the...
0
Video credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Army Identifies Remains Found As Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen, Attorney Says

Army Identifies Remains Found As Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen, Attorney Says 00:25

 Army investigators have positively identified remains found last week as missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, the family's attorney said Sunday.

Vanessa Guillen's body found, fellow Fort Hood soldier killed himself, another suspect in custody, family attorney says

 A lawyer representing the family of Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Army soldier who went missing from a Texas army base in April, said Wednesday it appeared her...
FOXNews.com

Unidentified human remains found in search for Vanessa Guillen

 The unidentified remains were found in the hunt for a 20-year-old soldier missing since April.
BBC News


