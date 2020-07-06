|
|
|
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe remains of 20-year-old soldier Vanessa Guillen have been positively identified, according to her family's attorney.
Guillen went missing from Fort Hood in April sometime after she told family she was being sexually harassed by a superior. Her remains were found in a shallow grave last week 20 miles from the...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Remembering Vanessa Guillen
New developments in the case of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen. The army has now positively identified her remains, and a suspect in the case will make her first court appearance.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:21Published
|
PFC. Vanessa Guillen beaten to death
This morning, an affidavit is revealing new details about the death of Vanessa Guillen. The Fort Hood soldier was reported missing more than 2 months ago, but new reports find some disturbing..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:19Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|