St. Junípero Serra Statue Destroyed At California State Capitol Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

On the evening of Independence Day, a crowd in Sacramento tore down a statue of St. Junipero Serra, set fire to it, and beat it with sledgehammers.



The statue, on the grounds of California's state capitol, was the third figure of the missionary saint to be torn down by crowds in California in recent weeks.


