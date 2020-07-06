Global  

St. Junípero Serra Statue Destroyed At California State Capitol

Eurasia Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
St. Junípero Serra Statue Destroyed At California State CapitolOn the evening of Independence Day, a crowd in Sacramento tore down a statue of St. Junipero Serra, set fire to it, and beat it with sledgehammers.

The statue, on the grounds of California's state capitol, was the third figure of the missionary saint to be torn down by crowds in California in recent weeks. Sacramento’s...
 The statue, which was erected in Capitol Park in 1965, was brought down amid a protest focusing on the rights and historical struggle of indigenous people.

