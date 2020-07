US Aircraft Carriers Sail In South China Sea As Pressure Mounts Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

By Drake Long



For the first time in several years, the United States has deployed two aircraft carriers in the South China Sea, the U.S. Navy said Monday – right after China flexed its own naval muscle with a military exercise in the disputed Paracel Islands.



The military maneuvers point to rising tensions in the region,