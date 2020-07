Israel’s ‘Legal’ Annexation Of West Bank Already Complete – OpEd Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Wednesday, July 1, was meant to be the day on which the Israeli government officially annexed 30 percent of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. This date, however, has been and gone and annexation has still not been actualized.



“I reckon there will be nothing today, regarding (the extension of Israeli)... Wednesday, July 1, was meant to be the day on which the Israeli government officially annexed 30 percent of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley. This date, however, has been and gone and annexation has still not been actualized.“I reckon there will be nothing today, regarding (the extension of Israeli) 👓 View full article