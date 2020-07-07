Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Supporters Paint Over a Black Lives Matter Mural

eBaums World Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Trump Supporters Paint Over a Black Lives Matter MuralThese two woke Trump supporters declare, racism and oppression to be myths of the liberal media, so they take to the street to rid Martinez California of this "racist message".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism [Video]

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism

A viral video showed a pair of angry Trump supporters smearing paint over a Black Lives Matter street mural. Now the city leaders in Martinez say their town's reputation is on the line. John Ramos..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published
President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' [Video]

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologize to other racers and officials. President Trump, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural [Video]

Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural

Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Martinez, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple wearing Trump 2020 shirts vandalized a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Martinez, California. When confronted..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 05:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Supporters Paint Over Black Lives Matter Mural

 A pair of Trump supporters ruined a Black Lives Matter mural, and now cops are investigating.- TMZ Gigi Hadid is clapping back at this claim. – Just Jared Jr...
Just Jared

Black Lives Matter denigrating NY luxury avenue, Trump says rapping police defunding

Black Lives Matter denigrating NY luxury avenue, Trump says rapping police defunding US President Donald Trump has slammed a plan to paint a Black Lives Matter mural in New York City, calling it a symbol of hate. In a tweet on Wednesday, Trump...
WorldNews Also reported by •Independentcbs4.com

Trump Supporters Paint Over City Sanctioned 'BLM' Mural in Bay Area

 A pair of Trump supporters quickly ruined the work of residents in a Bay Area town that got the OK to paint a Black Lives Matter mural -- and now, cops would...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this