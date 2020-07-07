Trump Supporters Paint Over a Black Lives Matter Mural
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 (
23 minutes ago) These two woke Trump supporters declare, racism and oppression to be myths of the liberal media, so they take to the street to rid Martinez California of this "racist message".
