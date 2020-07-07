Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo

Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo 02:49

 Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Rainbow Lights In Brazil Sky For Pride [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Rainbow Lights In Brazil Sky For Pride

Lasers were used to project the colors of the rainbow flag over Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday. An artist created the display to mark Pride. Many events have been canceled or postponed this year because..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:46Published
Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll exceeds the UK's making it the second highest in the world

It comes after Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's biggest cities, reopened shops this week.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:20Published
Quick-Witted Collie Flings Dirt Back [Video]

Quick-Witted Collie Flings Dirt Back

Occurred on January 6, 2020 / Ubatuba, São Paulo, Brazil Info from Licensor: "Our child playing with our dog, a border collie."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this