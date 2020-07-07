Brazil: Coronavirus restrictions lifted in Rio, Sao Paulo
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 (
4 days ago) Bars and restaurants in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo have reopened after more than three months of restrictions.
