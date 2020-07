Richmond removing statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Work crews have begun taking down an enormous monument to Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart, the third major Confederate statue to be cleared away in Richmond in less than a week as the Confederacy's former capital rushes to remove symbols of oppression in response to protests against police brutality and racism. Crews […]