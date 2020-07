CTV Atlantic UPDATED: Charges dropped against woman who accused Halifax police of racial profiling, abuse https://t.co/043dUIXdyL 10 minutes ago Hengyi Li RT @CTVNews: Charges against N.S. woman who accused police of racial profiling to be dropped: lawyer https://t.co/OLAnLXaQH9 41 minutes ago 1310 NEWS The 23-year-old has said she became upset on Jan. 15 when police accused her of concealing items while shopping in… https://t.co/8bYVh7JjS4 45 minutes ago FSIS Charges against N.S. woman who accused police of racial profiling to be dropped: lawyer https://t.co/02M0Pu049t 48 minutes ago Alberta Civil Liberties Research Centre Charges dropped against Calgary woman who accused police of excessive force https://t.co/kWbYUYKx1D 52 minutes ago wild RT @MrSirUgly: Prosecutors lay charges against woman who accused black birdwatcher | The New Daily https://t.co/c27SwCuQgo 1 hour ago Alicia Tobin You can't trust these brahs with people's lives. https://t.co/fH7gGmlz2K 2 hours ago kathy mahar Unbelievable Can’t imagine going shopping with my baby, accused of theft because of skin colour assaulted by cops a… https://t.co/lW6x4LD86e 2 hours ago