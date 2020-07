Thai theme park uses teddy bears on rides for social distancing



A theme park in Thailand is using teddy bears to keep social distancing rules on the rides. Dream World in Pathum Thani province re-opened last month when officials eased the coronavirus.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:45 Published 3 hours ago

Amid COVID-19 cases rising, some Colorado schools are set to open in one month



After spending the final months of the 2019-2020 school year doing all remote learning, Colorado school districts are now just a month away from the new school year. All are planning to return to.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:13 Published 6 hours ago