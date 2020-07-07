The Coronavirus Seal: Victoria’s Borders Close – OpEd
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () The state of Victoria is being sealed off from the rest of Australia. On Tuesday, at 11.59pm, the border with New South Wales will be shut with publicised resoluteness. It is happening at the insistence of politicians across the country with a panicked urge. On the way are reminders about the miracle that was federation in...
