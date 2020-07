You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Court Gives Publisher Of Tell-All Book By President Trump's Niece The Go Ahead...For Now



The tell-all book that President Trump and his brother, Robert Trump have been trying to block is closer to being published. On Wednesday, a New York court lifted the temporary restraining order.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago Ben Widdicombe On Book "Gatecrasher," President Donald Trump And Paris Hilton



The veteran gossip columnist talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new Simon & Schuster about his career covering celebrity culture, the similarities between President Trump and Paris Hilton and.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 06:18 Published 6 days ago Trump retweets man chanting 'white power'



President Trump facing backlash for re-tweeting a video where one of his supporters shouts "white power" at a group of protesters. It was recorded during a pro-Trump 2020 parade. The president claims.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:30 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump's niece A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother that its publication...

IndiaTimes 1 week ago





Tweets about this