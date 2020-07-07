Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration sends letter withdrawing U.S. from World Health Organization over coronavirus response

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The Trump administration has sent a letter to the United Nations withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a dramatic move that could reshape public health diplomacy. The notice of withdrawal was delivered to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said a senior administration official who […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
U.S. Gives $1.6B to Novavax to Deliver 100M Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021 [Video]

U.S. Gives $1.6B to Novavax to Deliver 100M Doses of Potential COVID-19 Vaccine by 2021

At $1.6 billion, Novavax receives the largest amount the Trump administration has awarded to a company to manufacture millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine set to be delivered by January...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:21Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump administration submits notice of withdrawal from World Health Organization

 The Trump administration submitted a notice of withdrawal from the World Health Organization to the United Nations secretary-general, a senior administration...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this