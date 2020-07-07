Brazilian President Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.
Majority Of States Report Spike In COVID-19 Cases, While White House Defends Trump Statement On Virus' Impact
Mayors in hard-hit cities have pushed back against President Donald Trump's claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases were "completely harmless." The statement was made, without evidence, as 32 states report..
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically
As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks.
White House officials are discussing actively..
