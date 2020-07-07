Global  

Brazilian President Tests Positive For The Coronavirus

NPR Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus. He has consistently downplayed the dangers of the virus throughout the pandemic.
News video: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 01:42

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Majority Of States Report Spike In COVID-19 Cases, While White House Defends Trump Statement On Virus' Impact [Video]

Majority Of States Report Spike In COVID-19 Cases, While White House Defends Trump Statement On Virus' Impact

Mayors in hard-hit cities have pushed back against President Donald Trump's claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases were "completely harmless." The statement was made, without evidence, as 32 states report..

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically [Video]

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively..

Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil president says he has tested positive for coronavirus

 Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 The 65-year-old leader revealed the result Tuesday on national TV. Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the virus' dangers, despite Brazil suffering the world's...
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been step-for-step with President Trump in downplaying the risks of the coronavirus and urging his country to get...
