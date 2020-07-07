Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poll On Abortion Is Bad News For Biden – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Poll On Abortion Is Bad News For Biden – OpEdA new Gallup survey on abortion reveals that this is an issue that should worry Joe Biden. It found that 24% of Americans say that the candidate they will vote for must share their position on abortion. Significantly, this was true of 30% of those who are pro-life, but only 19% of those who are pro-abortion. Trump is pro-life and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Proposes $700 Billion-Plus ‘Buy American’ Campaign [Video]

Joe Biden Proposes $700 Billion-Plus ‘Buy American’ Campaign

Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published
New Revelation Hurts Core Biden Argument [Video]

New Revelation Hurts Core Biden Argument

During the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the Obama administration suddenly told states to shut down their testing, without providing much in the way of explanation. And, Joe Biden's top advisor at the time..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts [Video]

Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts

c/o the Biden campaign Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is introducing a new set of fonts, Decimal and Mercury, to be used "across campaign content like graphics, video, and more." The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this