Poll On Abortion Is Bad News For Biden – OpEd Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A new Gallup survey on abortion reveals that this is an issue that should worry Joe Biden. It found that 24% of Americans say that the candidate they will vote for must share their position on abortion. Significantly, this was true of 30% of those who are pro-life, but only 19% of those who are pro-abortion. Trump is pro-life and... A new Gallup survey on abortion reveals that this is an issue that should worry Joe Biden. It found that 24% of Americans say that the candidate they will vote for must share their position on abortion. Significantly, this was true of 30% of those who are pro-life, but only 19% of those who are pro-abortion. Trump is pro-life and 👓 View full article

