Brazil: President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19

During an exclusive interview to TV Brasil and CNN Brasil, President Jair Bolsonaro reported Tuesday (Jul. 7) he testes positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The president called off his engagements in Bahia and Minas Gerais this week. The result came out at around 11 a.m. this morning. Bolsonaro said he feels...


