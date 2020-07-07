Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil: President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazil: President Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19During an exclusive interview to TV Brasil and CNN Brasil, President Jair Bolsonaro reported Tuesday (Jul. 7) he testes positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The president called off his engagements in Bahia and Minas Gerais this week. The result came out at around 11 a.m. this morning. Bolsonaro said he feels...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 00:56

 Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Brazil's President tests positive for COVID-19

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus. The 65-year-old has repeatedly undermined the pandemic and have flouted social distancing. Jair Bolsonaro had symptoms of COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Evening update as Brazil's president Bolsonaro tests positive

 Five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Tuesday evening.
BBC News

Brazilian President Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but said he was feeling "perfectly well" and had only mild...
Japan Today

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive after months of downplaying the virus

Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive after months of downplaying the virus Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the coronavirus's severity while deaths mounted...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this