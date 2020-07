Trump Pushes For Schools To Reopen Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

By Steve Herman



Amid a surge of COVID-19 infections, especially among younger people, the White House is pressuring schools across the United States to reopen.



