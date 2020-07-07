Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Bolsonaro has downplayed outbreak fears for months

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Bolsonaro has downplayed outbreak fears for monthsBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and encouraged crowds during outings from the presidential residence, often without a mask. He...
After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

After Downplaying Pandemic Brazil’s President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for COVID-19

Brazil is the only country in the world behind the U.S. in the number of coronavirus cases and now it’s President, who has downplayed the pandemic, tested positive. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the virus which he has called a "little flu." This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

AP Explains: Bolsonaro has downplayed virus fears for months

 SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and...
SeattlePI.com

AP Explains: Bolsonaro has jousted at virus fears for months

 SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and...
Seattle Times

Australia sees second wave of virus after restrictions eased

Australia sees second wave of virus after restrictions eased Sydney: Australia’s second most populous state said on Monday it is considering reimposing social distancing restrictions after the country reported its...
WorldNews


