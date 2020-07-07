Covid-19 coronavirus: Bolsonaro has downplayed outbreak fears for months Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and encouraged crowds during outings from the presidential residence, often without a mask. He... Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for months flirted with the new coronavirus as he flouted social distancing at lively demonstrations and encouraged crowds during outings from the presidential residence, often without a mask. He... 👓 View full article

