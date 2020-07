Deutsche Bank Fined $150M For Epstein Account Handlings Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe New York State Department of Financial Services has penalized Jeffrey Epstein's former bank for ignoring hundreds of suspicious payments related to the accused sex trafficker.



On Tuesday, Deutsche Bank was fined $150 million for not regulating Epstein's questionable transactions worth millions of dollars,

