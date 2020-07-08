Global  

Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, another held in encounter

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Reports claim that Vikas Dubey was also seen at a hotel in Faridabad but fled before the police could close in on him.
News video: Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana 01:35

 Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Hamirpur during an encounter. The person is identified...

