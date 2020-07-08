Gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, another held in encounter

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police



While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working.

Kanpur encounter: Will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey is arrested, says UP Police



While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM..