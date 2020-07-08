Global  

China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw from the UN body. ​​Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the US pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.”
News video: 'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off

'Great damage to world': Trump slams China as US backs India amid face-off 03:45

 Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, launched a tweet attack on China. He accused Beijing of causing 'great damage' to the US and the world. His latest salvo came days after a scathing attack in his US Independence Day speech. Washington has also come out in Delhi's support amid...

