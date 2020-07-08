China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdraw
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the US decision to withdraw from the UN body. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the move was “another demonstration of the US pursuing unilateralism, withdrawing from groups and breaking contracts.”
