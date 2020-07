Travel to Canada continues to be down from year before: CBSA Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As more countries reopen their borders to international travel following months of restrictions, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says there continues to be a significant drop in travellers arriving in Canada, compared with the same time last year. 👓 View full article

