Chief Justice John Roberts Briefly Hospitalized In June

Newsy Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Chief Justice John Roberts Briefly Hospitalized In JuneWatch VideoA spokesperson for the Supreme Court says Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June after falling during a walk near his home.

In a statement first reported by The Washington Post, spokesperson Kathy Arberg says Roberts received treatment on June 21 after sustaining an injury to his forehead.

Arberg...
