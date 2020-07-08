|
Chief Justice John Roberts Briefly Hospitalized In June
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoA spokesperson for the Supreme Court says Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June after falling during a walk near his home.
In a statement first reported by The Washington Post, spokesperson Kathy Arberg says Roberts received treatment on June 21 after sustaining an injury to his forehead.
Arberg...
