Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mississippi City To Take Down Statue Of Andrew Jackson

Newsy Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Mississippi City To Take Down Statue Of Andrew JacksonWatch VideoA city in Mississippi is removing a statue of its namesake, former President Andrew Jackson. 

The Jackson City Council approved the move Tuesday, voting 5-1 to remove the statue from its place outside City Hall and relocate it. 

The bronze statue was reportedly erected in 1968.

People demonstrating...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Jackson City Council approves relocating Andrew Jackson statue

Jackson City Council approves relocating Andrew Jackson statue 01:59

 The Jackson City Council approved a proposal to remove a statue of President Andrew Jackson from city hall, according to Councilman Aaron Banks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jackson councilman proposes moving Andrew Jackson statue [Video]

Jackson councilman proposes moving Andrew Jackson statue

Jackson councilman proposes moving Andrew Jackson statue

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:13Published
Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Virginia [Video]

Stonewall Jackson statue removed in Virginia

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's statue was removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue on Wednesday hours after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published
Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Virginia [Video]

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson statue removed from Virginia

Confederate general Stonewall Jackson's statue was removed from Virginia’s Monument Avenue on Wednesday hours after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of all Confederate statues from city land...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 12:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Mississippi’s Jackson council votes to relocate statue of president

 A Mississippi city named after former US President Andrew Jackson will remove a downtown statue of him and put it in a less prominent spot, council officials...
Belfast Telegraph

Andrew Jackson statue loses status in city named for him

 JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city named after former U.S. President Andrew Jackson will remove a downtown statue of him and put it in a less prominent...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

BurberryBeanz

Rashad Welch RT @Newsy: People demonstrating against racial inequality have called for the removal of statues of historical figures associated with raci… 51 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy People demonstrating against racial inequality have called for the removal of statues of historical figures associa… https://t.co/iEykuolm2G 52 minutes ago

Laprofmme

Dr. Jennifer Sessions is wearing her damn mask Jackson, MS city council votes to take down the statue of Andrew Jackson in front of city hall. Mayor Chokwe Antar… https://t.co/8uVNcaecEl 2 hours ago

rufuspolk

Rufus Polk RT @GBolognaCL: Breaking news from @justinvicory: Jackson City Council votes to take down statue of Andrew Jackson https://t.co/QbTwD46P60 5 hours ago

GBolognaCL

Giacomo Bologna Breaking news from @justinvicory: Jackson City Council votes to take down statue of Andrew Jackson https://t.co/QbTwD46P60 16 hours ago

QuintenzTrish

Stay At Home 😷! RT @ashtonpittman: She's been complaining on Facebook about how "Confederate flags are down in Laurel," referring to the city's African Ame… 19 hours ago