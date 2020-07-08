Mississippi City To Take Down Statue Of Andrew Jackson Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA city in Mississippi is removing a statue of its namesake, former President Andrew Jackson.



The Jackson City Council approved the move Tuesday, voting 5-1 to remove the statue from its place outside City Hall and relocate it.



The bronze statue was reportedly erected in 1968.



