|
|
|
Mississippi City To Take Down Statue Of Andrew Jackson
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoA city in Mississippi is removing a statue of its namesake, former President Andrew Jackson.
The Jackson City Council approved the move Tuesday, voting 5-1 to remove the statue from its place outside City Hall and relocate it.
The bronze statue was reportedly erected in 1968.
People demonstrating...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|