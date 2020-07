DavidsTea files for creditor protection, plans to close most locations to prioritize online sales Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

DavidsTea has filed for creditor protection with the intention of becoming a predominantly-online retailer due to an increasingly challenging retail market, the brand announced on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

