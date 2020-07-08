Global  

Trudeau has done less than Trump on calls to address police brutality: Singh

CTV News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
When it comes to calls from anti-racism activists and the thousands who have gathered in support of Black lives to address police brutality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has done less than U.S. President Donald Trump, in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's view.
