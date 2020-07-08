Trudeau has done less than Trump on calls to address police brutality: Singh

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Supporters Deface Black Lives Matter Mural



Occurred on July 4, 2020 / Martinez, California, USA Info from Licensor: "A couple wearing Trump 2020 shirts vandalized a “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Martinez, California. When confronted.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 05:09 Published 2 days ago Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'



In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’



On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this