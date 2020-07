Auditor finds $2.4B in unpaid student loans, says feds must step up recovery efforts Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A new report from the federal auditor general has found that Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) did not take enough steps to ensure that post-secondary students who received financial aid understood their repayment obligations, contributing to $2.4 billion in unpaid loans. 👓 View full article

