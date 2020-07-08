Global  

Japan flooding death toll nears 60 as 'unprecedented' rain batters main island

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Torrential rains that triggered deadly flooding across southern Japan moved northward on Wednesday, triggering mudslides and more evacuations across the country's main island. 
 The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found...

