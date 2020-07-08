Japan flooding death toll nears 60 as 'unprecedented' rain batters main island
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Torrential rains that triggered deadly flooding across southern Japan moved northward on Wednesday, triggering mudslides and more evacuations across the country's main island.
The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found...
TOKYO (AP) — The death toll from three days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 40 on Monday, including 14 who drowned at a riverside nursing... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •CBC.ca
