US struggles with testing as it passes 3 million COVID-19 cases

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000



Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide. According to NBC News, the actual.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia News



As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and has surpassed 50,000 deaths, a new low for the world’s second worst-hit country.The.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment In Testing



Eli Lilly and Co have announced that they may have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 as early as September. According to Reuters, the company is currently testing two antibody.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published on June 11, 2020

