Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US struggles with testing as it passes 3 million COVID-19 cases

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Surge in US coronavirus cases comes as the country reopens, raising concerns on the national response to the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 [Video]

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 The numbers were reported by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday. There have been 10 million confirmed cases worldwide. According to NBC News, the actual..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Death toll in world's second worst hit Brazil soars past 50,000 | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, Brazil passed 1 million coronavirus cases on Friday and has surpassed 50,000 deaths, a new low for the world’s second worst-hit country.The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment In Testing [Video]

Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment In Testing

Eli Lilly and Co have announced that they may have a drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 as early as September. According to Reuters, the company is currently testing two antibody..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this