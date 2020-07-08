Ivory Coast PM, presidential candidate Amadou Coulibaly dies Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the presidential candidate of Ivory Coast’s ruling party, died Wednesday just days after returning from two months of medical treatment in France, the country’s presidency announced. Coulibaly’s death throws the upcoming presidential election into disarray, raising concerns about who now will represent the party of […] 👓 View full article

