New oversight committee would restore faith in NYPD, AG says

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James proposed sweeping changes Wednesday to boost oversight of the New York City Police Department, including forming an independent commission that would approve the department’s budget and have the final say on officer discipline. “The police should not police themselves — period,” James, a Democrat, told […]
