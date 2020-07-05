Presidential Candidate Kanye West Ditches Trump and Coronavirus Vaccine for God and Wakanda

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden



Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:31 Published 7 hours ago Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States



Kanye West said he intended to run for president of the United States. West announced his presidential ambitions on Twitter on Saturday. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020



Rapper Kanye West has announced his decision to participate in the US Presidential race. In a tweet, West said 'we must realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this