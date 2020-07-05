Global  

Presidential Candidate Kanye West Ditches Trump and Coronavirus Vaccine for God and Wakanda

eBaums World Wednesday, 8 July 2020
Presidential Candidate Kanye West Ditches Trump and Coronavirus Vaccine for God and WakandaHopefully the historians will just skip over this part of 2020.
News video: Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump

Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump 01:22

 Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Trump The rapper opened up in a wide-ranging interview with 'Forbes.' Kanye West, via 'Forbes' West, who recently declared he is running for president in 2020, adds that his candidacy is not a stunt. He explained that his White House organizational model is based...

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden [Video]

West Says He's Okay Taking Votes From Biden

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West has provided more details about his surprise bid for the presidency. In an interview with Forbes West said that he was OK taking Black voters from Democratic..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States [Video]

Kayne Cannot Get On Ballot In Six States

Kanye West said he intended to run for president of the United States. West announced his presidential ambitions on Twitter on Saturday. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020 [Video]

Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020

Rapper Kanye West has announced his decision to participate in the US Presidential race. In a tweet, West said 'we must realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published

