You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination



Joe Biden has officially clinched the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, setting him up to meet Donald Trump for the leadership of a country beset by the coronavirus pandemic and civil.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on June 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Singapore polls open; governing party set to extend power SINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans began voting Friday in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago



Macron taps trio to help drive coronavirus recovery Shares France is creating three beefed-up ministries to spearhead its recovery from coronavirus turmoil as Emmanuel Macron attempts to recast his presidency less...

WorldNews 3 days ago





Tweets about this