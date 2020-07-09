Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The first case was reported in China in early January and it took 149 days to hit 6 million cases. It has taken less than a third of that time – just 39 days – to double to 12 million cases, the tally shows. There have been more than 546,000 deaths linked to the virus so far.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,42,417 on July 08.Total active cases reached 2,64,944 and death toll has gone up to 20,642 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among..
Victoria recorded 182 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, placing nine public housing towers into total lockdown and two more suburbs under stay at home... The Age Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald •Hindu •New Zealand Herald