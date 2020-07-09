Global  

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million

IndiaTimes Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The first case was reported in China in early January and it took 149 days to hit 6 million cases. It has taken less than a third of that time – just 39 days – to double to 12 million cases, the tally shows. There have been more than 546,000 deaths linked to the virus so far.
Video credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Here's a look at coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida as of Wednesday, July 8

Here's a look at coronavirus cases in Southwest Florida as of Wednesday, July 8 00:35

 Coronavirus cases increased by more than 9,000 since Tuesday.

