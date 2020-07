U.S. Surpasses 3 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 3 million. That includes more than 130,000 related deaths.



According to Johns Hopkins University, cases inched past 3 million on Wednesday morning. That means the U.S. leads the planet in confirmed cases; there are roughly 12 million worldwide. It... Watch VideoThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 3 million. That includes more than 130,000 related deaths.According to Johns Hopkins University, cases inched past 3 million on Wednesday morning. That means the U.S. leads the planet in confirmed cases; there are roughly 12 million worldwide. It 👓 View full article