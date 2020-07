Broward Issues New Emergency Order Affecting Restaurants, Vacation Rentals



Broward Mayor Dale Holness held a brief news conference on Wednesday afternoon to announce new measures to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the county. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:11 Published 4 hours ago

LA County Sees Sharp Increase In Community Transmission; Reports 65 Coronavirus Deaths, 2,496 New Cases



Los Angeles County health officials reported 65 additional coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 2,496 new cases following Tuesday's record number of cases. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:16 Published 4 hours ago