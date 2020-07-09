Global  

Coronavirus: WHO admits possibility of airborne transmission

Mid-Day Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday admitted the possibility of airborne transmission of the novel Coronavirus, which causes the deadly respiratory disease that has so far infected over 12 million people globally.

The WHO's announcement came after 239 scientists in 32 countries, in an open letter, requested the UN...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon

Covid virus spreads via air? WHO admits 'emerging' proof, detailed brief soon 04:27

 The World Health Organisation has 'acknowledged emerging evidence' that there may be airborne transmission of the Covid-19 virus. WHO's Technical Lead on Infection Prevention and Control, Benedetta Allegranzi, said that the organisation has to be 'open to the evidence' and understand its...

