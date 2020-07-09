Coronavirus: WHO admits possibility of airborne transmission
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday admitted the possibility of airborne transmission of the novel Coronavirus, which causes the deadly respiratory disease that has so far infected over 12 million people globally.
The WHO's announcement came after 239 scientists in 32 countries, in an open letter, requested the UN...
